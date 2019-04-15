Confirmed List Of WWE Superstars Joining RAW In The Superstar Shake-up

The entire landscape of WWE changed tonight as the two-night WWE Superstar Shake-up kicked off on Raw from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Here is the list of Superstars from SmackDown LIVE, NXT and 205 Live who have been confirmed as joining Raw:

AJ Styles

Aleister Black

Andrade

Cedric Alexander

EC3

Eric Young

Erik (formerly known as Rowe)

Ivar (formerly known as Hanson)

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Lacey Evans

Lars Sullivan

Naomi

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

The Miz

Zelina Vega

The Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is hosting both nights of the Superstar Shake-up. Day two takes place tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE.