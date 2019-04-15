Confirmed List Of WWE Superstars Joining RAW In The Superstar Shake-up

The entire landscape of WWE changed tonight as the two-night WWE Superstar Shake-up kicked off on Raw from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Here is the list of Superstars from SmackDown LIVE, NXT and 205 Live who have been confirmed as joining Raw:
AJ Styles
Aleister Black
Andrade
Cedric Alexander
EC3
Eric Young
Erik (formerly known as Rowe)
Ivar (formerly known as Hanson)
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Lacey Evans
Lars Sullivan
Naomi
Rey Mysterio
Ricochet
The Miz
Zelina Vega
The Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is hosting both nights of the Superstar Shake-up. Day two takes place tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE.