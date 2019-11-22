David Marquez Issues Statement Regarding Jim Cornette

David Marquez of the NWA wrote the following on his Facebook page regarding Jim Cornette resigning from the promotion:

“The following are my views and not those of any companies I’m affiliated with.

I’ve known and worked with Jim Cornette for over 20 years. He and I have had our differences for sure. He, like myself, are a lot of things, but being a racist is not one of them (look at his record in promoting Black talent). It’s pointless to try and paint a different picture of the man because let’s face it, the majority of the public dislikes him. What he said on the show is a dated, throwaway comedic line that everyone from Bob Hope to George Carlin to Dave Chapelle has said. But since it’s JC it’s deemed “bad” and is spotlighted.

It’s unfortunate that he won’t be on the broadcast any longer. A lot of what you enjoyed was because of his suggestion behind the scenes.

And for those casting stones, make sure your history is as squeaky clean, on the up and safe as possible because when news about your past hits don’t look for sympathy when you’re shown the door and the crowd turns on you.”