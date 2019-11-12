Dolph Ziggler Comments On Recent WWE Rumor

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Dolph Ziggler commented on the recent rumor about John Morrison possibly returning to WWE:

“I keep hearing that too! What the hell? He’s a friend of mine. We hang out and do things together. I just did a little cameo in a short movie he did a couple of weeks ago and then he posted these pictures of the two of us, and then I posted them like ‘this is cool’. Then everyone is like ‘Confirmed! These guys are a tag team, they’re dressing like double dragon, they’re back!’ And I’m like ‘guys’ [laughs].

He’s a friend of mine and I was doing him a favour. He keeps it under his coat about what he’s doing but for three years he’s been telling me he’s coming back! So, I don’t know if he’s messing with me or what so I stopped asking him. I hope he comes back. It’s been a really longtime, it’ll be so refreshing to see him. He and I 10 years ago on these overseas tours, we’d either start the show or wrestle before the intermission, first-half main event, where we were given free reign to tear it down and have a blast. Hopefully he’s back soon, I don’t know.”