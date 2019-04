Impact Wrestling released a short statement noting that Eli Drake has been let go by the promotion:

Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its relationship with Shaun Ricker, known as ‘Eli Drake.’

It’s unknown why Drake was let go but he was recently dealing with creative issues including the refusal to wrestle Tessa Blanchard in an intergender match at the United We Stand event. Drake’s contract with Impact was scheduled to expire at the end of May.