Elimination Chamber Match To Crown WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Will Have Different Rules

The first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions of the modern era will be decided inside the Elimination Chamber at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday, February 17.

The announcement was made on Raw this week during Alexa Bliss’ talk show segment, “A Moment of Bliss.” The contest will feature three teams from Raw and three teams from SmackDown LIVE. The last tag team standing will be declared the winner.

Since this Elimination Chamber will involve tag teams — for the first time ever — the rules will be different. WWE.com explained the rules of the match with the following:

“This time around, two teams will start the bout while the remaining four duos remain enclosed in pods. At specified intervals, a pod will open at random, enabling a new team to enter the match. This will continue until all six pairs have joined the bout. If one member of a team gets eliminated at any time via pinfall or submission, both members of the team are eliminated and must leave the contest. The last tag team standing will be declared the winner and the first-ever Women’s Tag Teams Champions.”

The championship was mentioned on WWE television last month. Sasha Banks and Bayley brought up the idea during an open forum that was hosted by Bliss on December 3. On the Christmas Eve edition of Raw, Vince McMahon said the titles would be coming in 2019.

While these aren’t the first set of women’s tag team titles in WWE history, they would be the first in almost 30 years. The inaugural champions, Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria, carried the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship over to the World Wrestling Federation in 1984. The titles would be more famously traded between The Jumping Bomb Angels and The Glamour Girls before it got deactivated on February 14, 1989.