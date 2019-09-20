Enzo Amore Speaks Out About Big Cass’ Recent Setback

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore talked about Big Cass’ recent setback:

“I’ve got a friend for life in Big Cass. When you’ve seen someone at their lowest and their highest, there’s a bond there. He [is seeking] help, and that to me is the number one thing that needs to happen. I know there was an incident that occurred most recently and it was because he didn’t reach out to somebody. Depression is a serious battle and people who are fighting it are just like me and you, and some are hiding it. You can act like everything is fine and all right, but I need people to know that Big Cass is in the same situation. He’s a big guy, a tough guy, but he’s vulnerable right now. He wants the world to know that if I can struggle with it then it’s okay for you to do so too. The number one thing you need to do when battling depression and anxiety is to be there for one another because the world can bring you down and I refuse to let it take me down and to take down my tag team partner. When Big Cass wakes up in the morning and he’s questioning why he’s alive, that’s something I can’t relate to but I have to understand.”