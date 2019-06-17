Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Employement Controversy

During his recent podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the controversy with WWE classifying talents as independent contractors instead of employees:

“Historically that’s just the way it’s always been. If I’m ever given a choice of being an employee or an independent contractor, I’m going to be an independent contractor. It has a lot of advantages to it. You know, we hear about the disadvantages sometimes and people kind of focus on that because it is a different world. When you’re self employed you have to worry about your own insurance, your tax structure is a little different. There are some downsides to it, or challenges to it. But I much prefer it.”