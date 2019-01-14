Finn Balor Teases Big Match, Shawn Michaels Addresses His In-Ring Status With WWE

– Finn Balor posted the following on his Instagram account:
– In an interview with SkySports.com, Shawn Michaels commented on his Saudi Arabia match and expressed that he doesn’t have interest in wrestling again:
“They forced me. No, it was a really special thing, and I really felt that one for a while. I’m good with what I’ve done. I no longer want to do it any more.”
WWE’s Shawn Michaels: I no longer want to wrestle
Shawn Michaels, one of WWE’s most successful superstars of all time, has admitted to Sky Sports that his days in the ring are over.