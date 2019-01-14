Finn Balor Teases Big Match, Shawn Michaels Addresses His In-Ring Status With WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Finn Balor posted the following on his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram

Time to sit up….

A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on

– In an interview with SkySports.com, Shawn Michaels commented on his Saudi Arabia match and expressed that he doesn’t have interest in wrestling again:

“They forced me. No, it was a really special thing, and I really felt that one for a while. I’m good with what I’ve done. I no longer want to do it any more.”

WWE’s Shawn Michaels: I no longer want to wrestle

Shawn Michaels, one of WWE’s most successful superstars of all time, has admitted to Sky Sports that his days in the ring are over.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR