Former WWE Star Brodus Clay Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Remember Brodus Clay?

Following his departure from WWE in 2014, “The Funkasaurus” continued his wrestling career as he joined IMPACT Wrestling under the name Tyrus. In 2016, he also became a political commentator for Fox News under that name as he regularly appeared on The Greg Gutfeld Show. He landed his own show last fall on Fox Nation (Fox News’ streaming service), called Un-PC. He’s in the news himself now after being accused of sexual harassment by his co-host on the show.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, Tyrus got booted off Un-PC in April after Britt McHenry filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with Fox News management.

The Daily Beast reported last week that Tyrus got kicked off of Un-PC after an unspecified personal dispute with McHenry. Since then, multiple sources have confirmed to The Daily Beast that the dispute centered around McHenry’s contention that Tyrus had, on multiple occasions, sent her unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.

Despite the harassment complaint against Tyrus, Fox News brass ultimately decided to give him a new Fox Nation show called NUFFSAID.

McHenry’s complaint to management about Tyrus wasn’t all that surprising to some of his colleagues. Two sources who have worked at Fox News told The Daily Beast that Tyrus has long had a reputation for regularly making off-color or “politically incorrect” remarks or jokes.

“He’s got a wild sense of humor, if we’re being generous,” one current female Fox employee said.

Neither Tyrus nor McHenry responded to requests for comment and, when reached, a Fox News spokesperson declined to provide a statement.

Outside splitting up the Un-PC hosting duo, it’s unclear whether Fox News took any disciplinary action against Tyrus following McHenry’s complaint. In May, the network announced he got his own show on the streaming platform, omitting any direct mention of his exit from the show with McHenry. When The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr asked Tyrus in a Twitter direct message whether his departure was due to a dispute with McHenry, the Fox star told the media reporter to never contact him again. He then blocked him.

Tyrus told me he left "UN-PC" because he wanted to host his own show but then blocked me when I asked him if his departure was connected to Britt McHenry. If you know more, please reach out. https://t.co/h1POzR8VHW pic.twitter.com/q8vk0hAM2u — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 4, 2019

Tyrus has continued to appear on Fox News, including an appearance on The Greg Gutfeld Show this past weekend.

It doesn’t appear that Tyrus wrestles anymore, although he has never publicly said that he’s retired. He left IMPACT Wrestling last spring and according to CAGEMATCH, his last match took place in August at a House of Hardcore show. He teamed up with Robert Strauss (aka Robbie E) in a loss to RJ City and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette.