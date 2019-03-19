Gail Kim Publicly Blasts Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle wrote the following message on Instagram regarding his match with Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35:
“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th. Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.”
Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim responded to Angle in the comments section:
I really don’t know how to express my feelings about this match, but I think Gail Kim feels the way I do and was able to put her opinion in a beautiful statement. pic.twitter.com/jdPngw2Ejr
