Gail Kim Publicly Blasts Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle wrote the following message on Instagram regarding his match with Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35:

“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th. Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.”

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim responded to Angle in the comments section: