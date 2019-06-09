Goldberg Health Update, Andrade’s Mother Passes Away

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that Bill Goldberg suffered a concussion at the WWE Super Showdown PPV. Meltzer noted the following about the situation:

“There’s definitely more but I don’t know everything that went down there. There’s definitely a backstory on that Bill Goldberg thing but I don’t know what it is yet but something must have happened over there.”

– Andrade’s mother passed away around the time of the Super Showdown PPV. Natalya offered condolences on social media: