How FOX Reportedly Feels About WWE Deal and CM Punk

Despite TV viewership dropping for Friday Night Smackdown, FOX is reportedly happy with the relationship between the network and WWE so far. Here is what Fightful.com noted about the relationship:

“One source at FOX said that the company is happy with WWE and how things have gone so far.”

Fightful also provided an update on CM Punk’s audition for the WWE Backstage show:

“Punk’s tryout went well and he impressed the Backstage team, but it was left in the hands of higher ups at FOX that seemed like they’d ‘moved on’ as recently as this week. Nothing is concrete in that regard, though.”