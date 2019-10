Hulk Hogan teased getting physical at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV on October 31st:

I can guarantee I will get my hands on Flair one more time at Crown Jewel even if I have to make it a 6 on 6 match brother,by the way I still have one more leg drop left in me brother HH #Ricflair #WWERaw #Crownjewel pic.twitter.com/HnZCJbfILF

— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) 2 October 2019