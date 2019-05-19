IC Title Match Set For Super ShowDown, Massive Money In The Bank Falls

— The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia.

WWE announced late last night that Finn Balor will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Andrade at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7. Balor will portray “The Demon” in the match.

This rivalry started when they crossed paths during the Superstar Shake-up, with Andrade scoring a victory over his rival on Raw and Balor defeating the former NXT Champion on SmackDown LIVE. Andrade pinned Balor a second time last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE during a Fatal 4-Way Match that also included Randy Orton and Ali.

