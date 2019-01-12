Impact Wrestling Spoilers From Mexico City

Here are the Impact Wrestling television spoilers from Friday night in Mexico City:
* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross ended in a no contest after Brian Cage attacked both wrestlers.
* Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Taurus defeated LAX (Santana and Ortiz) and Daga.
* Trey Miguel defeated Ethan Page.
* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Keira.
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Lady Maravilla.
* Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defeated The Desi Hit Squad.
* Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and Allie. Rosemary provided the assist with a distraction.
* Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated OVE.
* Psycho Clown, Puma King, Hijo Del Vikingo, and Aero Star defeated Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Eli Drake, and Fallah Bahh.