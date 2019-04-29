Is Nikki Cross Joining RAW Or SmackDown?, Maryse Takes Nasty Fall

— After appearing on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE since January, Nikki Cross did not get assigned to either brand during the Superstar Shake-up.

According to both F4WOnline and PWInsider, Cross is slated to join Raw. She was at Raw last Monday in Des Moines, Iowa after working three consecutive live events with Raw talent.

To add some confusion to this, Cross represented SmackDown LIVE in an inter-brand match against NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm and NXT Superstar Bianca Belair on the latest episode of WWE Worlds Collide.

— In this clip from tomorrow night’s all-new episode of Miz & Mrs., Maryse takes a nasty fall during a spa treatment.