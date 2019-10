Johnny Gargano wrote the following on Twitter in regards to the October 2nd edition of WWE NXT:

Tonight's a night I've personally hoped and waited for for a very long time..

Whoever you cheer for, whatever you support.. one thing is certain.. it's a cool freaking time to be a wrestling fan!

We have the power. Let's all be able to tell our grandkid's about 10/2/19 one day! https://t.co/3l2U53CBLU

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) 2 October 2019