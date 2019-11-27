Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Young’s Reaction To Kenny Omega Match

In an interview with 101WKQX.com, Jon Moxley discussed his wife Renee Young’s reaction to his Full Gear ‘Lights Out’ match against Kenny Omega:

“Over dramatic, come on. It comes with the territory. You sign the contract, we’re together forever and I will love you forever but you gotta understand that if you’re one of my friends or loved ones, especially if you’re my wife, you’re gonna deal with some moments where things get a little cringey and weird. I tend to fly a little close to the flames sometimes. Not just in wrestling but just in general, in life. I’m a lot better now than I was in my younger days as far as making poor decisions. You’re gonna have those moments, that’s part of a marriage. I can roll my bike down a mountain tomorrow and break my neck. These things are constantly on the precipice of happening.”