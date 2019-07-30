Lacey Evans Wrestles On Main Event, Scott Steiner Turns 57

— Before Raw went on the air Monday night from North Little Rock, Arkansas, Lacey Evans faced Dana Brooke in a match taped for the August 1 episode of WWE Main Event. It is Evans’ first televised match since losing to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Extreme Rules.

WWE taped a second match for Main Event as EC3, Eric Young and Robert Roode faced The Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Kalisto and Lince Dorado).

— Former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner turned 57 years old on Monday.