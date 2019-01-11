Latest Details Regarding The All Elite Wrestling Launch

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some details regarding the launch of All Elite Wrestling and here are some highlights:

– The promotion is negotiating with two major cable networks for a live weekly two-hour show in prime time. Even though the promotion trademarked the term Tuesday Night Dynamite, a Tuesday timeslot seems unlikely at this time.

– The Double or Nothing PPV is expected to air on PPV and will be available for streaming.

– The 2nd show, which will take place in Jacksonville, is expected to happen in July. There is also a 3rd show expected to take place in Chicago in September which would be the promotion’s anniversary.

– Ryan Barkan, president of Pro Wrestling Tees, will be involved with the promotion’s merchandise production.

– Chris Harrington, who analyzes wrestling finances and business, has been hired as the head of business development.