Latest News Regarding Alexa Bliss’ WWE In-Ring Status

During an appearance at the Ace Comic Con, Alexa Bliss provided an update on her WWE in-ring status:

“I plan on coming back pretty soon, WWE is very careful when it comes to us, with concussions. We have the best of the best taking care of us, and you have to go through concussion protocol. Everyone is just being cautious, which they should. It’s a brain, you only get one, can’t trade it off for another.”

“I’ve been doing really well, I’ve been training at the Performance Center, and I’m training in the ring there. So…there is definitely hope soon for me to get back in the ring relatively soon, it just depends on – it’s a brain, you can’t really tell it to heal. My MRI’s and everything look good, neurologists say I look good, and as long as I don’t have symptoms. If you feel good, and you know you’re good, and you back to the ring, and you have a symptom, you have to start at square one. If you get a headache, or memory loss, but I’ve been good, I’ve been feeling good, and hopefully sooner than later, I’ll be doing ‘Moment Of Bliss’ and in the ring.”