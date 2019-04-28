Latest News Regarding Lio Rush Backstage Heat In WWE Report

As previously noted, there is a report that Lio Rush once again has backstage heat for rubbing people the wrong way with his confidence.

According to Fightful.com, there were reportedly a couple of incidents that involved Rush’s wife where he brought her backstage often. Although there is said to be no heat on Rush’s wife, apparently Finn Balor suggested that it wasn’t a good idea for her to be present backstage and he allegedly reacted in an unfavorable manner. Fightful added that a source indicated “Rush would be very lucky to be back on the main roster any time soon, if ever.”

Rush addressed the latest reports with the following message: