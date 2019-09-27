Latest On Jerry Lawler’s WWE Return, Vic Joseph Reacts To News

– ProWrestlingSheet.com noted the following about Jerry Lawler doing commentary on Monday Night RAW again:
“According to sources, Lawler will likely only be used for a short period of time on Raw. We’re told other people are being looked at for the spot on a full-time basis.”
There is speculation about WWE considering Mickie James for an eventual commentary role on RAW.
– Vic Joseph commented on his new role as RAW’s play-by-play announcer:
I have never been more excited, nervous, prepared for anything in my life! Truly a dream come true! #RAW https://t.co/2X6eDHWHjh
— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) September 26, 2019