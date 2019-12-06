Latest Regarding Samoa Joe’s Future With WWE

Despite getting good reviews on commentary, Samoa Joe is expected to resume his in-ring career with WWE once he is recovered from his broken thumb. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Joe:

“When asked about if Joe would be permanent in the role because he has been so strong in it, the reaction was that they consider him too valuable as a talent right now and he’s only there until his hand injury heals.”

Joe’s next medical evaluation date is reportedly set for December 30th.

Joe wasn’t on the November 25th episode of RAW because he was already scheduled for the November 26th edition of WWE Backstage in Los Angeles.