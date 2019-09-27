Latest Update On RAW – SmackDown Changes, Lana’s WWE Status

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed a story broken by Twitter account @WrestleVotes that RAW and Smackdown will have new sets along with pyro. Meltzer noted that “they [WWE] want a new look, new sets, new camera angles, new themes, new graphics, new opens, and a different announce team, which is a story itself. Meltzer added that bringing back pyro is one of the ways WWE can “close the holes that AEW can exploit” and that the cost isn’t an issue at this point.

– F4WOnline.com is reporting that Lana hasn’t been on television with Rusev because the WWE is working on other ideas for her character. Lana has continued to remain active on social media despite her hiatus: