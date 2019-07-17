Liv Morgan Could Be Getting A Gimmick Change

For the first time since April, Liv Morgan appeared on WWE television on last night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE..

After getting into a verbal tussle with Charlotte Flair during Shane McMahon’s Town Hall Meeting, Morgan looked to seize an opportunity by taking down “The Queen” in one-on-one competition.

Morgan came at Flair early, showing some impressive quickness that threw “The Queen” off her game. After slowing the pace and regaining control, Flair caught Liv with a ring-rattling powerbomb and soon locked Morgan in the Figure-Eight for the submission victory.

Following the match, an emotional Morgan lashed out by snatching Corey Graves’ headset off his head and letting everyone know that “Charlotte was right.” Morgan said the next time we see her, she would “be real.”

It sounds like the next time Morgan appears on SmackDown LIVE, it will be with a revamped persona or perhaps an entirely new look/gimmick. We haven’t heard anything yet on Morgan getting repackaged, but it seems likely since her character is based on her Riott Squad persona.

In this post-match interview with Sarah Schreiber, Flair had a harsh message for Morgan.