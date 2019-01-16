Lucha Underground Star Publicly Expresses Frustration

Lucha Underground Ivelisse issued the following statement on social media:

“I’ve done everything in my power to avoid 1 having to do this but.. at this point I literal) have no other choice.. For a bit over 1 1/2 now I’ve been battling LU to grant me my release. They convinced me to do S4 under the promise that I’d be released after the season concluded and was still unhappy. They currently are still refusing to do so despite having been told numerous times that they would. This has caused me an unbearable amount of grief for so long now, I really have no words to describe and don’t know what else to do.. being legally held I hostage while Pro Wrestling is booming is matter not to be taken lightly, especially I coming from someone who has dedicated their life to their work, its everything to me. I am at my wits end, so at this point, regardless what happens from here on out, at the very least my story is told.”

Joey Ryan commented on the situation with the following: