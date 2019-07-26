Mandy Rose Addresses Botched Promo From WWE SmackDown

In an interview with Uproxx.com, Mandy Rose addressed the botched promo from this week’s Smackdown Live (which you can watch below) and clarified that next week’s match with her and Sonya Deville vs. The IIConics will be non-title:

“It got a little confusing,” Rose admitted. “Sonya got confused and thought it was a title match, and then I tried to correct her: If we win we get a title match. So next week, as of now, we’re supposed to be competing against the IIconics, and if we win we earn an opportunity for a title match.”

Rose also commented on if there will be a romantic storyline between her and Deville:

“I don’t have many insights to offer on that,” she said. “I think there’s definitely rumors and stuff like that. But it’s also hard to say because my character is pretty sexual and pretty sassy, the way I am. So anything I do, it doesn’t really matter if it’s to Sonya or to anyone else. It’s just who my character is, so it’s hard to judge. But I guess you’re just going to have to stay tuned, right? You never know.”

So we try to keep everything as real as possible, even when we’re on TV, with our characters, because that’s the most authentic and real to the fans. So it hasn’t gotten complicated between the two of us really, ever. We have a very interesting dynamic where we understand the business. We understand how it works, and we’re so lucky to have each other because obviously it’s hard to find real, true friends in life in general but especially in business that’s super competitive and ruthless. So it’s really good that we have each other, and have that support. That we can go to each other with anything, and drive to shows together. So it’s never gotten complicated, ever, with the two of us. I hope it never does, because we have a great relationship, and I hope it never gets like that, because we want to continue our friendship. It’s everlasting, outside of WWE as well.”