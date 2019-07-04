Maria Kanellis Addresses Her Future With WWE, Rips Wrestling News Sites

It may have seemed like Maria Kanellis announcing that she was pregnant was just an excuse to get out of Becky Lynch’s reach on Raw, but it turns out that she was telling the truth.

Maria confirmed Tuesday via Instagram post that she is, in fact, expecting her second child.

Following the reveal, Kanellis took to Twitter to address her future with WWE. In response to a fan asking her if she plans to return after the baby is born.

“Yes I do, god willing,” Kanellis wrote. “I also plan on working as long as my doctors approve. Thanks for your question. (That’s how you get an answer, you ask a question. And if it is something I can answer, I will.).”

Yes I do, god willing. I also plan on working as long as my doctors approve. Thanks for your question. (That’s how you get an answer, you ask a question. And if it is something I can answer, I will.) https://t.co/H893TymFBJ — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019

Kanellis also took aim at wrestling news sites with GIFs of Muppet characters. Without addressing a specific rumor or report, Kanellis is upset over false accusations concerning herself.

Wrestling “News” Sites making stuff up… pic.twitter.com/rHUIMagG1h — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 3, 2019