AJ Styles Explains Why He Has Retired One Of His Signature Moves

WWE star AJ Styles recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports on a number of topics including why he won’t be doing the “Spiral Tap” and “Fosbury Flop” going forward like he had done in TNA in the past.

Styles said, “If you’ve ever heard, ‘if you don’t use it, you lose it,’ that’s 100% the case. It’s a very awkward way to flip and do stuff. I had put it on the backburner for so long, I just lost it. It’s in my head. I can’t pull it off the way…if I can’t pull it off the way that I want to do it, I don’t want to do it at all. If it’s not perfect…I haven’t attempted it on a trampoline, in a pool, nothing. It’s there for the Ospreays [Will Ospreay] and anybody else who wants to do it.”

On the last time he performed it:

“I think the last time I hit was in TNA, maybe Bully Ray. Matt Hardy, maybe? No clue.”

You can check out Styles' comments in the video below.



