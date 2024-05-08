Jessika Carr Reflects On Refereeing The Backlash Main Event

The main event of this past Saturday’s WWE Backlash France PLE saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes successfully defend his championship against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Jessika Carr was the referee in charge of the match and she took to her Instagram account to talk about working the match and her wrestling journey.

Carr wrote, “I’m not sure if I can put into the words the pride, gratitude and appreciation I have for tonight. I started this journey in professional wrestling 15 years ago, and have always wanted to do things the right way. I’ve always wanted to show up early, be the last one to leave, treat everyone and the whole industry with respect, and give my best effort with everything I’ve been given. HBK in NXT always said, if you want to be a home run hitter you have to hit home runs and that’s what I’ve always aspired to do as a referee. I’ve always wanted to to hit home runs and make sure they can always trust me.”

“I’m happy to have made WWE proud but also have made myself incredibly proud. To be apart of an instant clinic matchup, between two of the best, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles? With that incredible crowd? Unreal. That little girl that loved this so much, that just had the dream of getting into a wrestling ring…..she’s blown away. I’m proud to have worked and been fully ready for an opportunity like this. Timing is everything and it was perfect.”

You can check out Carr’s post below.