Melina Among Former WWE Stars Returning For RAW Reunion This Monday

Many of WWE’s greatest Superstars are returning for Raw Reunion this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, including Melina.

WWE has been hyping the show with commercials centered around Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. On YouTube and WWE.com, WWE released a new video today and then removed the video. It was centered around Flair. There’s only one difference in the Flair video as Melina is now among the names advertised for Raw Reunion.

Melina then confirmed on social media that she will be at Raw Reunion.

Oh Yes, You saw correctly. I’ve been gone for 8 years & this reunion is the perfect time to come back home. #Family #WWEreunion #RawReunion pic.twitter.com/NsDATVoxRN — MELINA (@RealMelina) July 18, 2019

This will be her first WWE appearance in any fashion since being released in August 2011.

Melina worked for WWE between 2004 and 2011, first with Ohio Valley Wrestling as a developmental talent before moving to the main roster in 2005. She was the valet of the MNM tag team — consisting of Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury. In 2006, she moved to singles competition and won the WWE Women’s Championship three times and the Divas Championship. twice. After winning her second Divas Championship in August 2010, Melina became the first woman in WWE history to become a multiple-time champion with both the Women’s and Divas titles.

Following her departure from WWE, Melina continued wrestling on the independent circuit, albeit on a sporadic basis. She wrestled as recently as last month (in New York City at an Outlaw Wrestling event presented by New York Wrestling Connection).