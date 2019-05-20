Mick Foley To Introduce A New Championship On WWE RAW

A new championship is coming to WWE.
During Sunday night’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE announced that Mick Foley will appear on Raw tonight to announce a new championship. Aside from Foley introducing it, no indication was given of what the title will be.
Raw takes place at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York and will feature fallout from Money in the Bank.
TOMORROW NIGHT: @RealMickFoley will announce the @WWE's NEWEST championship LIVE on Monday Night #RAW! #MITB pic.twitter.com/FSlyQj8H1G
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019