Nick Aldis Issues Statement Regarding Jim Cornette’s Commentary Line

NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis issued a statement regarding Jim Cornette's offensive commentary line from this week's NWA Powerrr.

I'm sorry for the inappropriate remarks and am glad to see they have been promptly edited out. I hope this is the first and last time an episode of #NWAPowerrr is overshadowed by something like this. My two cents: pic.twitter.com/42Mo5jvauJ — What's causin' Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 20, 2019