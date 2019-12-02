NJPW Open To Working With AEW?, Dynamite Attendance

– Herald Meij of New Japan Pro Wrestling spoke to Fox Sports Australia regarding the promotion possibly working with AEW in the future:

“We’re very open to working with anyone, we don’t exclude anyone. But it does take time to create that trust between companies. And right now AEW is still in the exploratory phase; they’re trying to establish themselves as a brand, what is that brand? They’re about one year in, and we’re starting to see what their brand is all about. Then we’ll have to see if that brand fits our brand of course.”

– Wrestlenomics Radio made the following graphic which shows the weekly attendance for AEW Dynamite since the show’s premiere: