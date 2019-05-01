Official Details On Impact Plus Streaming Service

Impact Wrestling announced the following:

TORONTO – IMPACT Wrestling today announced the launch of IMPACT Plus, a multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) service featuring live monthly premium network specials, instant access to the 3,000-plus hour IMPACT Wrestling library, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories. The 17-year library from IMPACT Wrestling includes every classic pay-per-view event and features household names in professional wrestling such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, Booker T, Jeff Jarrett, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and many more.

Beginning today, May 1, IMPACT Plus is available on all major over-the-top (OTT) platforms and devices, including web at plus.impactwrestling.com, iOS and Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. A premium subscription will be priced at just US$7.99 per month with a 30-day free trial for new members. Annual subscriptions will also be available for US$71.99.

“Anthem Sports & Entertainment is proud to partner with Brightcove on the development and launch of IMPACT Plus, the latest evolution of IMPACT Wrestling’s subscription video-on-demand service,” said Ed Nordholm, EVP of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “As our subscriber base has grown, we have established the need for a more robust back-end technology, while looking to enhance our user experience and content offering. Starting this Sunday, we will be delivering a live premium event every month exclusively for IMPACT Plus subscribers.”

Brightcove is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem and proven global scale have powered video solutions for thousands of companies in over 70 countries.