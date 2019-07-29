Paul Heyman Wants To Give WWE RAW Star A Big Push

Paul Heyman is high on Braun Strowman and ready to give him a big push.

“The idea is to get Strowman back to his roots as a monster, just destroying everything in his path. He hasn’t been used as effectively as he could be,” a WWE source told Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.

Colohue added, “Sources indicate that Heyman, in particular, is eager to see the monstrous side of Strowman return.

“This makes sense given Heyman’s history; he is a man known to favor intensity in those that he works with. Some of his notable favorites have been Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey. All of these are on record as saying that Heyman improved their work.”

Another source spoke to Colohue on Heyman, stating, “Heyman’s still the same guy who brought you ECW. He likes the technical style but he also likes big, destructive forces of nature. Braun is perfect for that.”