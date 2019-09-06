Possible Major Spoiler For WWE Clash of Champions

It’s interesting to note that Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title is now being advertised after the Clash of Champions PPV. While cards are subject to change, this could be an indication that Rollins will be retaining his title and will be Wyatt’s opponent for the Hell in a Cell PPV. As previously noted, Wyatt challenged the winner or Rollins vs. Strowman for Hell in a Cell.