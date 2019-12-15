Possible Role For Drake Maverick Moving Forward

WWE has been testing out the concept of Drake Maverick being Baron Corbin’s manager at live events. Maverick is currently being advertised as Corbin’s manager for live events later this month and into the new year.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding Maverick:

“I know that people in the company have been pushing ideas for him as of late and the manager role is apparently what Vince McMahon is sticking with.”