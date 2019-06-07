Possible Spoiler For Super Showdown Match, WWE Deletes Becky Lynch Tweet

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler at WWE Super Showdown:
I am told there aren’t any current plans for Dolph beyond this show, so unless that has changed at the last second, Kofi wins with the Trouble in Paradise.”
– WWE deleted a tweet that referenced a Facebook Live video with Becky Lynch’s relationship with Seth Rollins was addressed. Lynch commented on the deleted tweet with the following message which was responded to by Big E:
What about your mom’s?
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 6, 2019