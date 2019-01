Brad Shepard noted the following about the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame during the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast:

“So for the Hall Of Fame as of this moment, it looks like Bam Bam Bigelow is going into the Hall Of Fame. He was supposed to go in as I originally reported last year in New Orleans and he was on the original list. He was pulled and then they added another wrestler instead. I am told he should be going in this year. In fact, put money on Bam Bam going in this year.”