R-Truth Loses 24/7 Title To Carmella On RAW (Video), Latest On Shinsuke Nakamura

– On this week’s RAW, Carmella said she was tired of her and R-Truth being chased around for the 24/7 Title. Carmella then rolled up Truth to win the title. Truth forgave Carmella and helped her escape through the crowd.
.@CarmellaWWE just pinned @RonKillings to win the #247Title!!!
… and @RonKillings is celebrating??? #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZI7saZJ0IL
– Twitter account @WWEStats noted the following about Shinsuke Nakamura’s appearance on this week’s WWE RAW:
The record for most times competing on #SmackDown without ever competing on Monday Night #RAW still belongs to Jimmy Wang Yang, and with Nakamura competing on RAW tonight, it will remain with @akioyang for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/uEMeaIqMU9
