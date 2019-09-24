R-Truth Loses 24/7 Title To Carmella On RAW (Video), Latest On Shinsuke Nakamura

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– On this week’s RAW, Carmella said she was tired of her and R-Truth being chased around for the 24/7 Title. Carmella then rolled up Truth to win the title. Truth forgave Carmella and helped her escape through the crowd.

– Twitter account @WWEStats noted the following about Shinsuke Nakamura’s appearance on this week’s WWE RAW:

