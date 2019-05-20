Referee Botches At WWE Money In The Bank Intentional?, Kalisto – Lars Sullivan

– Kalisto took credit for busting open Lars Sullivan at the Money in the Bank PPV but then later deleted the tweet:

-Yes I did!!! 😡👊🏽 it Wasn’t his head-butt…. https://t.co/n7A0BpmzpS

— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) May 20, 2019

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the referee botches at WWE Money in the Bank:

“It was so obvious that it was part of the scripting of the match. That was so obvious.”

“That was the them of the show, that was the second time in a row they did it. They weren’t both screw-ups. No, this was obviously part of the match. That’s why I’m so sure that it wasn’t a screw up because they played off of the idea of that [WrestleMania] screw-up. It was so clear.”

“This was was completely over-doing it [on commentary]. I mean it’s like it’s the way it was mentioned it was very clearly a part of the story of the match.”