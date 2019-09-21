Reporters Critical Of WWE Being Plugged During MLB Game

Braun Strowman was a guest commentator during the September 19th St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs baseball game and his appearance to promote WWE’s move to FOX sparked some criticism from reporters:
Yea I know right it’s unreal how good I looked on the show today!!!!!!
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 20, 2019
Really, @MLBonFox? You're so bored by #Cubs #Cardinals, you have to have an interview with @BraunStrowman to plug @WWE?
— Phil Rosenthal (@phil_rosenthal) September 19, 2019
Most important series of the year and Fox has some WWE dude in the 2nd inning talking about wrestling during a baseball game. Give me back @lenandjd, this is ridiculous.
— Kevin Lighty (@KevinLighty) September 19, 2019
WWE personalities responded to the reporters:
Sorry @KeithOlbermann, I’m sure it’s a tough pill to swallow. You were awesome once, and I’m sure you still are. Where’s YOUR soapbox these days? @Brazzers? https://t.co/R7oZTp6Rv4
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 20, 2019
I would love to bash @KeithOlbermann but it would be a waste of time. I will cast judgement on who he works for if no apology comes soon. The WWE doesn’t deserve his contempt. If WWE fans boycotted his network management would slap his hand.Wake up Keith! @WWE @BustedOpenRadio
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) September 20, 2019