Reporters Critical Of WWE Being Plugged During MLB Game

Braun Strowman was a guest commentator during the September 19th St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs baseball game and his appearance to promote WWE’s move to FOX sparked some criticism from reporters:

Yea I know right it’s unreal how good I looked on the show today!!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 20, 2019

Most important series of the year and Fox has some WWE dude in the 2nd inning talking about wrestling during a baseball game. Give me back @lenandjd, this is ridiculous. — Kevin Lighty (@KevinLighty) September 19, 2019

WWE personalities responded to the reporters:

Sorry @KeithOlbermann, I’m sure it’s a tough pill to swallow. You were awesome once, and I’m sure you still are. Where’s YOUR soapbox these days? @Brazzers? https://t.co/R7oZTp6Rv4 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 20, 2019