Rumored Full Card For WWE SummerSlam

Coming off this week’s WWE television, here is a list of matches that are confirmed and rumored for this year’s Summerslam PPV event:

WWE Universal Title (confirmed)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Women’s Title (confirmed)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title (confirmed)

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

WWE Title

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The IIconics (c) vs. Kabuki Warriors

WWE United States Title

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

WWE Intercontinental Title

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Ali

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro