Rusev Seems To Deny Rumor Explaining His Absence From WWE Television

What happened to Rusev and Lana?

The former United States Champion hasn’t appeared on television since competing in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7. Lana did not accompany Rusev for the match, so her last television appearance took place on the April 23 episode of SmackDown LIVE (Rusev and Lana backed up Shinsuke Nakamura at ringside for a main event match against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston).

According to Dave Meltzer in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev recently requested time away from WWE. He’s expected back “shortly.”

Rusev seemed to deny the rumor today on Twitter, writing, “You have been fed the wrong information, Dirt sheets.”

Although Rusev and Lana haven’t appeared on SmackDown LIVE since April, they continued working house shows through last month’s European tour (with Lana accompanying Rusev).