Ryback Provides Proof That He’s Not Taking Steroids

Ryback recently published the results of blood work in response to fans that have accused him of taking steroids. Ryback wrote the following on Instagram:

“Latest bloodwork just to show as always when I say no drugs outside of TRT and using @feedmemorenutrition Optimal hormone levels are key for health and longevity as well as regular bloodwork. I get tested multiple times a year and luckily have a very intelligent doctor who helps me learn along the way. Total Testosterone in the mid normal range as well as Free Testosterone. You don’t need drugs to look great and be successful. Kids MUST understand this as well as the many young adults whom look at many on social media and think that because they do it that so can they. I hear constantly people use the excuse well Arnold used steroids to be successful, and so they think that’s what it takes. Everything Arnold did outside of bodybuilding was because of his mindset and didn’t require the use of steroids at all and if you ever actually look and listen to Arnold you can see how he is health oriented first. Don’t let some flash in the pans on social media ruin the rest of your life because you think you have to do that to make it. I’m telling you firsthand you don’t and shouldn’t. Work hard and don’t let the insecurities of others become your insecurities 💪 @conversationwiththebigguy #FeedMeMore”