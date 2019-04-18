Sami Zayn Blasts Twitter, WWE SmackDown Live Viewership

– Sami Zayn had a message for the Twitter universe as follows:
It'd be SO easy to publicly rip the idiots that fill my mentions to shreds.
I'd get thousands of likes, retweets & affirmations like "yaaas drag him king!" for it too, because Twitter is mainly scum who live for public degradation of others.
I won't sink to your level.
xoxo -SZ
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 17, 2019
– This week’s Smackdown Live, which featured the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, drew 2.219 million viewers. While this week’s show was up from last week’s 2.199 million viewers, it was still down considerably from last year’s Superstar Shakeup show which did 2.796 million viewers.