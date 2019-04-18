Sami Zayn Blasts Twitter, WWE SmackDown Live Viewership

– Sami Zayn had a message for the Twitter universe as follows:

It'd be SO easy to publicly rip the idiots that fill my mentions to shreds.

I'd get thousands of likes, retweets & affirmations like "yaaas drag him king!" for it too, because Twitter is mainly scum who live for public degradation of others.

I won't sink to your level.

xoxo -SZ

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 17, 2019