Sami Zayn Blasts Twitter, WWE SmackDown Live Viewership

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Sami Zayn had a message for the Twitter universe as follows:

– This week’s Smackdown Live, which featured the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, drew 2.219 million viewers. While this week’s show was up from last week’s 2.199 million viewers, it was still down considerably from last year’s Superstar Shakeup show which did 2.796 million viewers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR