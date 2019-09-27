Seth Rollins Deletes His Twitter Account

Seth Rollins has deleted his Twitter account shortly after sending the following tweet to Sasha Banks:

“This is a match I’ve been looking forward to as much as every other match you’ve ever had…aka, not at all. Luckily for me, you’ll underdeliver like you always do and continue to wonder why you’re not in more main events.”

Rollins was responding to Sasha Banks spoofing an earlier tweet sent out by him that was hyping up his match against Rey Mysterio on this coming Monday’s RAW.

Charlotte and Sasha responded to Rollins’ tweet with the following: