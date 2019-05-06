Shane McMahon To Award The SmackDown Tag Team Championship To Himself?

WWE is hyping that new SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be crowned on Tuesday night.

WWE announced Saturday that Shane McMahon will crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

“SmackDown LIVE was thrown for a loop last week when, due to Jeff Hardy sustaining a knee injury at the hands of Lars Sullivan, The Hardy Boyz had to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

“With the state of both the blue brand’s tag team division and the titles in question, Shane McMahon will arrive on SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday to crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.”

The editors of WWE.com named six teams that could potentially become SmackDown Tag Team Champions and one editor said Shane and Elias.

The other teams listed are:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev

Heavy Machinery

The B-Team

Finn Balor and Ali

The Hardy Boyz vacated the SmackDown Tag Team Championship last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE due to Jeff Hardy having to undergo knee surgery. Jeff said he needed his whole right knee repaired and would be out of action for six to nine months.

After undergoing surgery on Thursday, Jeff posted a video on Instagram and said, “Let the healing begin.”